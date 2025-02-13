Is Diljit Dosanjh set to visit Pakistan?

World-famous Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh has hinted at a visit to Pakistan.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a Pakistani fan asked if he would come to Pakistan, to which he responded, “Yes, we will come to Pakistan.”

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys immense popularity in both India and Pakistan. Many Pakistanis attend his concerts worldwide, expressing their admiration for him.

Following his statement, Pakistani fans expressed their joy and urged him to visit soon.

Recently, the talented Indian singer once again demonstrated his affection for his Pakistani fans. During his concert in Manchester last night, Diljit invited a fan on stage, presenting her with a gift and his autograph.

When he asked her nationality and found out she was from Pakistan, he expressed his love for the country, stating that, to him, India and Pakistan are the same, and he loves everyone equally.