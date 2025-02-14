Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 14 February 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

Gold prices in Pakistan surged to Rs304,000 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs260,631 on February 14, 2025 Friday.

22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 14 Feb 2025

Gold New Price 24K (per Tola) Rs Rs304,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs260,631

