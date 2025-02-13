Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Saudi Arabia mandates polio vaccination for all incoming travelers

Saudi Arabia Mandates Polio Vaccination For All Incoming Travelers

ISLAMABAD – In light of new strict guidelines issued by the Saudi government, travelers have been facing difficulties at airports in recent days. The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) has also issued a formal notification regarding these measures.

According to a statement from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Khan, polio vaccination has been made mandatory for passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia.

He stated that the polio vaccine must be administered at least four weeks before traveling to Saudi Arabia but should not be older than six months. This requirement applies to all passengers, whether they are traveling on an Umrah visa, a tourist visa, or a residency permit (Iqama).

However, passengers with a transit stay of less than 12 hours at any Saudi airport are exempt from this requirement.

Abdullah Khan emphasized that the vaccination certificate must be stamped by a government or private hospital. Passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia are urged to carry their vaccination certificates before arriving at the airport.

He further clarified that traveling to Saudi Arabia without a valid certificate will not be permitted. These guidelines apply to all airports and airlines. Passengers are advised to comply with the regulations to avoid inconvenience.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 13 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
UAE Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Feb-2025/how-much-salary-will-pakistan-mps-receive-after-latest-amendment-bill  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search