Saudi Arabia mandates polio vaccination for all incoming travelers

ISLAMABAD – In light of new strict guidelines issued by the Saudi government, travelers have been facing difficulties at airports in recent days. The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) has also issued a formal notification regarding these measures.

According to a statement from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Khan, polio vaccination has been made mandatory for passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia.

He stated that the polio vaccine must be administered at least four weeks before traveling to Saudi Arabia but should not be older than six months. This requirement applies to all passengers, whether they are traveling on an Umrah visa, a tourist visa, or a residency permit (Iqama).

However, passengers with a transit stay of less than 12 hours at any Saudi airport are exempt from this requirement.

Abdullah Khan emphasized that the vaccination certificate must be stamped by a government or private hospital. Passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia are urged to carry their vaccination certificates before arriving at the airport.

He further clarified that traveling to Saudi Arabia without a valid certificate will not be permitted. These guidelines apply to all airports and airlines. Passengers are advised to comply with the regulations to avoid inconvenience.