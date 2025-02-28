Thar Desert Train Safari completes another thrilling journey across Sindh

KARACHI – The Thar Desert Train Safari, launched by the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department in collaboration with SIFC, is opening a new chapter in tourism for the people of Sindh.

Starting from Karachi, the remarkable journey passed through Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Chhor, reaching Khokhrapar before returning to Karachi.

Enthusiasts had the chance to explore Sindh’s historic sites up close, enjoy the stunning sunset views at Chhor’s Parchee Ji Veri, and experience thrilling camel rides in the desert.

The exciting and high-quality safari took place from February 26 to 27.

Participants praised the initiative, calling it a milestone that showcases Sindh’s cultural heritage globally.

They expressed that the Thar Desert Train Safari reflected the spirit of Sindh’s people and created new livelihood opportunities through tourism.