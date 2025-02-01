Dozens of Pakistani websites selling Fraud Tools blocked in FBI operation

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Department of Justice disrupted Pakistani Cybercrime Network selling fraud tools in major operation.

The action against these domains are part of an effort to disrupt ongoing cybercrime activities and stop the spread of these tools within the criminal community. FBI Houston Field Office is continuing to investigate the case. Reports in local media said at least 39 websites operating from Pakistan were selling phishing kits and fraud tools blocked in major operations. The group known as Saim Raza – famous on the internet as HeartSender – was reportedly active for nearly five years.

The group operating online marketplaces offering phishing kits, scam pages, and email extractors, which were sold to transnational organized crime groups. These tools enabled criminals to carry out business email compromise schemes, defrauding American companies of more than $3 million.

The portals not only sold malicious tools but also provided training through linked streaming videos, making it easier for cybercriminals with little technical expertise to exploit victims. The tools were marketed as being fully undetectable by anti-spam software, further aiding their use in fraudulent operations.