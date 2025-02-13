Pakistan secures spot in Asian Junior Squash Championship quarterfinals

Pakistan has secured a significant achievement at the 22nd Asian Junior Team Squash Championship, advancing to the quarterfinals with a perfect 3-0 record. In their third group match, Pakistan defeated Macau with ease, clinching a 3-0 victory and remaining undefeated in the group stages of the championship held in Hong Kong.

The victory over Macau follows earlier wins against China and traditional rivals India. In their opening match, Pakistan overpowered China, and in their second match, they triumphed over India, ensuring a strong position heading into the knockout rounds.

In the quarterfinals, Pakistan, seeded 6th, will face Japan, who are seeded 5th. Other quarterfinal matchups include top-seeded Korea against 9th-seeded Singapore, 2nd-seeded Malaysia versus 7th-seeded Kuwait, and host nation Hong Kong, seeded 3rd, taking on 4th-seeded India.

The Pakistan Junior Squash Team comprises of talented players including Ali Shah, Abdullah Nawaz, Nauman Khan, and Sakhi Ullah Tareen, with former international player Faheem Gul serving as the coach.