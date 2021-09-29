Pakistan allows poultry exports to Afghanistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has lifted a ban on the exports of poultry and poultry products to Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq revealed it in a tweet on Wednesday.
He said it would not only reduce the prices of poultry in Afghanistan but would also ensure the supply of fresh chicken and eggs to the general population.
He said that Pakistan is also working with the large poultry businesses to invest in joint ventures with Afghan traders so that the indigenous production of poultry in Afghanistan was increased to self-sufficiency level, state broadcaster reported.
Earlier this month, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) lifted sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.
Pak-Afghan trade to be carried out in rupee, not ... 05:45 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that Pakistani currency will be used for ...
-
- Pakistan allows poultry exports to Afghanistan09:26 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- FO responds to ‘unwarranted’ reference to Pakistan in US Senate ...08:40 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- ‘Druzhba VI’ – Pakistan, Russia kick off joint military exercise08:11 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- 5 Steps to Creating a Successful Digital Real Estate Business!07:43 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts05:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar's dance video goes viral04:27 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Zarnish Khan slams Maira Khan's stance over 'burger-paindu' debate03:28 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021