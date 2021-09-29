Pakistan allows poultry exports to Afghanistan
Web Desk
09:26 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Pakistan allows poultry exports to Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has lifted a ban on the exports of poultry and poultry products to Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq revealed it in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said it would not only reduce the prices of poultry in Afghanistan but would also ensure the supply of fresh chicken and eggs to the general population.

He said that Pakistan is also working with the large poultry businesses to invest in joint ventures with Afghan traders so that the indigenous production of poultry in Afghanistan was increased to self-sufficiency level, state broadcaster reported.

Earlier this month, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) lifted sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.

Pak-Afghan trade to be carried out in rupee, not ... 05:45 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that Pakistani currency will be used for ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s external debt tops $122 billion
06:17 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
FF Steel holds signing ceremony to award mandate ...
09:13 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
vivo signs famous youth icons for its Y Series
05:10 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Hike in gas price proposed ahead of winter season
10:56 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Pakistan allows tax-free import of fruits from ...
06:34 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
HBL extends its ATM network free of cost to Finja ...
04:21 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins hearts in Manchester
09:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr