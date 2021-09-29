Pakistan allows poultry exports to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has lifted a ban on the exports of poultry and poultry products to Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq revealed it in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said it would not only reduce the prices of poultry in Afghanistan but would also ensure the supply of fresh chicken and eggs to the general population.

He said that Pakistan is also working with the large poultry businesses to invest in joint ventures with Afghan traders so that the indigenous production of poultry in Afghanistan was increased to self-sufficiency level, state broadcaster reported.

Earlier this month, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) lifted sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.