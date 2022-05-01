Ex-PM Imran talks about Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, Farah Khan’s probe in latest presser

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan has responded to sloganeering incident at the Masjid-i-Nabwi, while defending a close friend of his wife against a corruption probe.

Flanked by senior PTI leaders, the PTI Chairman on Sunday addressed a presser in the country’s federal capital and again distanced himself from the disgraceful incident that happened inside Masjid-e-Nabwi on Thursday.

Khan said PTI leaders and workers were observing Shab-e-Dua across the globe when the unfortunate scenes were witnessed at the holy mosque. He responded to the controversy after being booked with other PTI members as Pakistani pilgrims at the Masjid e Nabwi started chanting slogans as they saw Prime Minister Sharif.

He, however, maintained that the incident depicted people’s anger. “The PDM leaders will face the wrath wherever they go”, he again warned.

He called it 'reaction to the rage felt by citizens' over the coalition government.

He also termed development related to his arrest in the case as a foolish move, asking how could a case be made in Pakistan for something that happened in Saudi Arabia.

PTI chief also condemned the arrest of former interior minter Sheikh Rashid’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq who was detained by federal investigators at the Islamabad airport.

Inquiry against Farah a vindictive action, Khan says

Former Pakistani premier who made a name for himself as a politician, philanthropist, top cricketer defended the massive increase in wealth of Farah Khan, a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi, who departed Dubai while antigraft watchdog launched an inquiry against her on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering.

He mentioned that Farah Khan is a victim of a ‘political vendetta’, saying she is innocent and must be given a fair chance to present her stance. Farah remained on target due to her proximity with my wife, he added.

Khan maintained that Farah has been working in the real estate sector for nearly 2 decades. “Ask those working in the real estate sector how much their assets grow in the past three years,” he said.

He pointed out the political involvement behind the case, saying the case of assets beyond means is only applicable to public officeholders. The former PM also recalled events that happened with his former wife Jemima Khan, saying she was accused of smuggling tiles.

Khan added that when the political leaders failed to find anything on him, they start targeting women.