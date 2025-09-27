‘Pakistan seeks peace after historic victory over India’

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan won the war and is now focused on achieving lasting peace, as he referred to May clashes when PAF down Indian jets, responding to Indian aggression.

Speaking to journalists in NYC, the premier described his meeting with US President Donald Trump as cordial and constructive. He expressed Pakistan’s gratitude on behalf of 240 million citizens for Trump’s role in facilitating a ceasefire.

Sharif highlighted that the ceasefire decision is a crucial step toward enduring stability in South Asia and praised the American leader’s spirit of reconciliation during their discussions.

Stressing Pakistan’s commitment to peace, PM reaffirmed that the South Asian nation will respond firmly to any cross-border terrorism from New Delhi.