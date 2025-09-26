PM Shehbaz hits back at Indian media, says Pakistan defeating cross-border terrorism

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a strong reply to Indian media during the United Nations General Assembly session.

According to reports, as the prime minister was leaving the UNGA hall, a journalist from an Indian news channel questioned him about cross-border terrorism. The prime minister stopped and responded sharply.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We are defeating the cross-border terrorism carried out by India.”

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, presenting Pakistan’s position on key global and regional issues.

Opening his speech, he warned that the world faces unprecedented complexity, with intensifying conflicts, blatant violations of international law, multiplying humanitarian crises, persistent terrorism, rampant disinformation, and the existential threat of climate change—particularly for vulnerable nations like Pakistan.

“Today, multilateralism is not a choice but a necessity,” he said, reaffirming that Pakistan’s foreign policy rests on peace, mutual respect, and cooperation. “We believe in resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Recalling his warning from the previous year’s session, the premier said Pakistan acted decisively in May when “unprovoked aggression” came from the eastern front. He accused India of rejecting his call for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident and instead attacking Pakistani cities and civilians. “When our territorial integrity and national security were violated, our response was in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he asserted.

He praised the armed forces for their swift and professional action, crediting Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu’s command for repelling the assault and downing seven Indian jets, calling it a decisive answer to the aggressor.