05:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas turns 30
Zara Noor Abbas received love and sweet birthday wishes from her fans and fellow showbiz personalities as she turns 30 on Sunday.

The ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ actress shared her joyous moments on Instagram where is seen cutting a cake and receiving gifts.

“As I turn 30 today, I believe in God more than ever. I believe in miracles more than ever. The fact that kindness wins it all and that I am no longer a slave of my past but a proud well worthy owner of every feeling and emotion I went through and will go through from now on”, she wrote on her Instagram.

Zara started her television career with the drama serial Dharkan and has since then she has proven herself as a great actress. Zara Noor has acted in drama serials such as Ehd-e-Wafa, Khamoshi, Deewar-e-Shab, Qaid, and the most recent Zebaaish.

The actress recently celebrated her 30th birthday party with her husband.

“Happiest Birthday to me. And here is to eating all my beautiful yummy birthday cakes,” Zara further said.

05:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2021

