Watch – Aerial firing during wedding ceremony of Khawar Manika's son goes viral
LAHORE – A video clip of firing shots into the air during the wedding ceremony of Ibrahim Manika went viral on social media.
The ceremony held at the Manika house in Pakpattan in which open firing was carried out by thrashing law and order situation.
Khawar Manika in full swing! @OfficialDPRPP pic.twitter.com/jY1OB5oFed— Parvez A. Faruki (@pfaruki) March 12, 2021
The ceremony was attended by a large number of people while the arrangement of Sufi music was also held for attendees.
Devotees also showered currency notes during the ceremony while the Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband was also spotted dancing with devotees.
