Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the first time
Share
KARACHI - Acclaimed Pakistani star Bushra Ansari has recently opened up about her divorce for the first time; that she got divorced five years ago and never shared it with her fans.
In a recent interview with fellow star Ahsan Khan, Ansari shared that her personal life may disturb the fans who have in their minds an image of a happy marriage and family.
When Khan asked her about why she had never talked about her divorce publicly, Bushra said that many people looked up to her, and the lives of senior actors of her time, such as Rubina Ashraf, Samina Ahmad, Saba Hameed, Badar Khalil, and Uzma Gillan, were an inspiration.
“Their lifestyle was the kind we idealized for our families. Likewise, our family lives have always been idealized so whenever there is a disturbance in that idea, people get disturbed.”
Bushra added that problems come in the lives of bankers and doctors as well, however, she did not want to reveal hers because her fans might be disheartened.
“Because of these reasons, I never thought that it is important to share the reasons behind my divorce with the public.”
Here's the interview clip:
What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments section below.
- Russian PM Medvedev, govt resign after President Putin proposes ...06:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- SC gives three months to govt for legislation on NAB' plea bargain law06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Panasonic’s CES 2020 showcase highlights future of mobility, ...05:00 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- 'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'04:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- World Jr. gold medalist Abbas enters into 2nd round in All Pakistan ...04:23 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Billie Eilish will record the title track to the next James Bond film02:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the first time02:37 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
-
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019