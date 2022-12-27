Ali Zafar shares his stance on joining politics

Pakistani celebrities are nothing but apolitical and needless to say, they have been quite vocal about their political preference on social media handles.

However, Ali Zafar is not keen on pursuing a career in politics. The Jhoom singer is a talented artist in the Pakistani showbiz industry. He is amongst those artists who have worked across the globe too.

During a Twitter interaction, the Teefa in Trouble actor responds to a tweet advising him to never become a politician

پاکستان میں سیاست میں آنے کا مطلب ہے اپنی مٹی پلیٹ کروانا۔ جہاں ہوں بہت خوش اور شکر گزار ہوں۔ ???? https://t.co/udxleMu43X — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 26, 2022

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter, and artist. He started on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician and singer and later established his career in Bollywood as an actor.

On the work front, Ali Zafar's recent works include Dil Karey, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam. The singer has his upcoming album Husn yet to be released.