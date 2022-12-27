Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar shares his stance on joining politics

Web Desk 04:17 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Ali Zafar shares his stance on joining politics
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Pakistani celebrities are nothing but apolitical and needless to say, they have been quite vocal about their political preference on social media handles.

However, Ali Zafar is not keen on pursuing a career in politics. The Jhoom singer is a talented artist in the Pakistani showbiz industry. He is amongst those artists who have worked across the globe too. 

During a Twitter interaction, the Teefa in Trouble actor responds to a tweet advising him to never become a politician

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter, and artist. He started on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician and singer and later established his career in Bollywood as an actor. 

On the work front, Ali Zafar's recent works include Dil Karey, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam. The singer has his upcoming album Husn yet to be released.

Watch - Ali Zafar entertains fans at Soul Fest 2022

Lifestyle

Watch - Ali Zafar entertains fans at Soul Fest 2022

06:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' unlocks yet another achievement

11:10 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Comedian Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Dr Azeemah Nakhoda

11:33 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Merub Ali praises Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's career

07:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Aagha Ali enthralls fans with his melodious voice

05:44 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Watch – Merub Ali spotted cheering for Asim Azhar at his concert

06:29 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Zafar shares his stance on joining politics

04:17 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.15
Euro EUR 260 262.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296 299
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.2 69.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.2 65.8
Australian Dollar AUD 152.5 153.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.97 604.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.95 167.3
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.29 2.34
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: