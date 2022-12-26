Watch - Ali Zafar entertains fans at Soul Fest 2022

Heartthrob Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for himself.

Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts as he enthralls a massive audience at Soul Fest, Islamabad.

The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Kill Dill actor's rockstar and larger-than-life persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter, and artist. He started on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician and singer and later established his career in Bollywood as an actor.

On the work front, Ali Zafar's recent works include Dil Karey, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam. The singer has his upcoming album Husn yet to be released.