Salman Khan faces another threat after gunfire incident at his home

''This is our first and final warning to you. After this, bullets will not only be fired at homes''

Web Desk
04:47 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Salman Khan

On the morning of April 14, two armed individuals on a motorcycle fired rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The police have stated that both individuals have ties to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, with one of them identified as Shoaib from Gurgaon. However, the suspects have not yet been apprehended.

According to reports, Anmol Bishnoi has confessed to the shooting incident through a social media post, leading to speculations of further threats against Salman Khan.

In a Facebook post, it was stated, "We want peace, but if it's war you want, Salman Khan, we're ready. We've done this just to show you our capabilities and to test you. This is our first and final warning. After this, bullets won't just be fired at homes."

In light of the recent shooting incident outside his residence, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has directed his team to continue with their regular activities without being deterred by the incident.

According to Indian media reports, Salman Khan is currently not engaged in any film shootings. However, he is expected to resume work on upcoming advertisements in the coming days and has instructed his team to ensure that all projects proceed as scheduled without interruption.

Sources close to Salman Khan have indicated that the actor does not wish to dwell on the shooting incident as he believes that those behind it are seeking to disrupt his professional commitments. He is determined to maintain the momentum of his work and ensure that his team remains focused despite any challenges.

It's worth noting that Salman Khan's decision to downplay the shooting incident comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, allegedly threatened the actor through a social media post.

Salman Khan has reportedly reassured his close friends and colleagues in Bollywood not to worry and refrain from visiting his Galaxy Apartments, as he does not want anyone to be harmed.

On the other hand, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, spoke to Indian media about the incident, reassuring that no harm was done to their family. He emphasized that the shots fired by unidentified individuals were aimed at garnering public attention, and there is no need for concern.

Background and Similar Incidents

 Last year, Salman Khan's office received a threatening email, leading Mumbai Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

In response to these threats, Salman Khan was granted a permit to carry a personal firearm for self-defense in November 2022, and his security detail was elevated to Y-Plus level.

As the investigation continues, security measures at Khan's residence remain heightened, with local authorities prioritizing the safety of both the public and the actor. The incident has evoked anxiety among locals and fans, underscoring the challenges of maintaining public safety in high-profile areas.

Facebook Comments

