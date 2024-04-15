Bushra Bibi requests medical examination amid slow poisoning threat

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has filed a request for a medical check-up at the Islamabad High Court. In her application, she expressed concerns about the potential impact of poison on her health and requested permission to undergo tests at a private hospital, Shaukat Khanum or AKHSI, due to the presence of multiple secret cameras in her bathroom in Adiala Jail.
The request highlighted the apprehension that food may have been poisoned, given the presence of a large number of male inmates in the jail. There are concerns and reservations about the food provided in the prison, with reports of burning sensations in the mouth and throat after meals.
Additionally, Bushra Bibi's request emphasized her lack of confidence in her safety in Adiala Jail, prompting a request for a transfer to a safer location. The application cited grave concerns about the risks to her life in the jail, with fears that retribution might be sought through poisoning.
Furthermore, the application called for the assurance of fundamental rights under the Constitution of Pakistan. It urged strict adherence to Articles 4, 9, and 14 of the Constitution, ensuring the protection of the rights of individuals involved.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
