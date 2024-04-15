Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar hinted at her engagement with "Shano" by releasing some of her pictures and videos on Eidul Fitr.
On the occasion of Eid, Saba Qamar shared captivating photos and videos of herself on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. With open hair, light makeup, and without any jewelry except for rings, the actress kept her look simple.
In the caption of these images, the actress wrote, "You tell me, my love, what should we do?" Saba added meaningful words in the caption of the video.
She wrote, "The only thing that will make you happy is accepting who you are and being happy with it."
Although Saba Qamar appeared to be celebrating Eid joyfully in the mentioned images, social media users' attention was drawn to the ring on Saba Qamar's finger.
The actress wore a delicate ring with the sign of 'infinity' and also showed that ring multiple times in the video.
Moreover, the actress had released some pictures before this Eid in this look, where she had written "My first Eid" in the caption.
This sentence from Saba Qamar prompted social media users to ask if this was the first Eid after her marriage she was referring to.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
