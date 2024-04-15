Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

Web Desk
05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar hinted at her engagement with "Shano" by releasing some of her pictures and videos on Eidul Fitr.

On the occasion of Eid, Saba Qamar shared captivating photos and videos of herself on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. With open hair, light makeup, and without any jewelry except for rings, the actress kept her look simple.

In the caption of these images, the actress wrote, "You tell me, my love, what should we do?" Saba added meaningful words in the caption of the video.

She wrote, "The only thing that will make you happy is accepting who you are and being happy with it."

Although Saba Qamar appeared to be celebrating Eid joyfully in the mentioned images, social media users' attention was drawn to the ring on Saba Qamar's finger.

The actress wore a delicate ring with the sign of 'infinity' and also showed that ring multiple times in the video.

Moreover, the actress had released some pictures before this Eid in this look, where she had written "My first Eid" in the caption.

This sentence from Saba Qamar prompted social media users to ask if this was the first Eid after her marriage she was referring to.

Saba Qamar gives sneak peek into "Day after Valentine's"

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

04:47 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Salman Khan faces another threat after gunfire incident at his home

02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka ...

01:17 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Aftab Iqbal claps back at Sohail Ahmed after bombshell interview

08:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Alizeh Shah sings 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai'

08:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

Lifestyle

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star ...

10:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30

07:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat spills beans on her ideal husband: Is she too demanding?

02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

12:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

After Nawal Saeed, Momina Iqbal reveals Pakistani cricketers sliding ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: