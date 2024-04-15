Data leaked as Pak Suzuki comes under cyber attack

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited, one of the leading companies in Pakistani Automotive Industry, recently suffered a cyber attack, it emerged on Monday.

The auto manufacturing firm revealed it in a company filing, stating that its corporate data had been leaked due to a cyber attack, reports said.

“On April 09, 2024, we came to know that our corporate data has been leaked due to a cyber-attack,” the notice said.

The company said that the data related to HR, Financials, etc. was port out to public IP, adding that a consultant has been hired for forensic assessment and elimination of potential cyber threats.

Pak Suzuki said it will share the detailed findings once they are concluded after the detailed forensic assessment.