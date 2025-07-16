Lured, filmed, and extorted: How Pindi couple blackmailed dozens in shocking Sex Scam

RAWALPINDI – A straight out of a thriller movie like case has stunned everyone as Rawalpindi police busted honey trap gang run by innocent couple who lured men into their home, secretly filmed them in compromising situations, and then extorted money.

The main character is a woman who seductively lure victims, under false pretense of romance. But what awaited them wasn’t love, it was trap and suffering that follows.

The victims were secretly recorded as they visited residence and explicit footage capturing people in compromising situation was later used as blackmail material. One government employee was too ashamed to go public, finally cracked and exposed the scam after being extorted around seven lac.

The gang also targeted his friends, raking in another four lac using same dirty tactics. Police now registered case under Section 21 of the PECA Act, targeting cyber blackmail and misuse of private content. The couple is in custody, but investigations reveal they may have targeted dozens more.

This isn’t just one case as a similar tactics have been used by criminal gangs in Pakistan’s riverine areas, often ending in ransom or even murder. Innocent people are seduced via phone calls, invited for a private meeting, then recorded or even abducted.