Online ‘Romeo’ scammed by ‘Crypto Lover’ for Rs1.67 Crore

LAHORE – Online romance turns into Crypto Fraud as a shocking case of cyber fraud happened with contractor who was cheated out of Rs 1.67 crore by a woman who lured him into a fake cryptocurrency investment scheme after connecting with him on a matrimonial website.

Bengaluru-based victim identified as Ramesh started communicating with woman calling herself Priyanka on WhatsApp on April 11. Claiming to be an employee at Singapore based crypto trading company, Priyanka convinced Ramesh to invest in a trading app that promised high returns.

The man got initial profit of Rs8,300 on maiden investment of Rs 50,000 in mid April, he went on to deposit large sums through bank transfers and UPI payments. By end of June, he transferred total of Rs 1.67 crore into the alleged scam.

However, when Ramesh attempted to withdraw his earnings, the app froze his wallet. Priyanka then demanded an additional Rs 25 Lac as an “unlock charge” to release funds. Upon refusing to pay, Ramesh found himself blocked on WhatsApp, and Priyanka’s phone number was deactivated.

The man soon realized he had been defrauded, and approached Cyberabad Police and filed a formal complaint. Authorities then lodged a case and are currently investigating several bank accounts and five mobile numbers linked to the fraud.

Officials urged masses to remain vigilant and not fall for online investment schemes, especially those involving unknown individuals or platforms.

The police are also working to track down the individuals behind the scam and have warned that cybercriminals are increasingly using social platforms to target unsuspecting victims.