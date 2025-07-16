Humaira Asghar case: Death linked to financial crisis, likely occurred in Oct 2024

KARACHI – New revelations have emerged in the investigation into the death of actress Humaira Asghar.

Investigating officers have seized three mobile phones and a tablet found in her apartment and examined the data retrieved from them.

Based on their findings, officials concluded that at the time of her death, the late actress was going through a financial crisis.

Officials revealed that Humaira Asghar’s phone was last used on October 7 at 5 PM. On that day, she contacted 14 people, but no one responded to her during that period.

Investigators believe this indicates that she likely passed away on October 7. A diary and several documents were also recovered from her apartment.

They further disclosed that three SIM cards were registered in her name—all of which were in use in her phones. Two of her mobile phones had no password protection.

Background:

Humaira Asghar’s body was found on July 8 in an apartment at Ittehad Commercial after a court bailiff arrived due to non-payment of rent. When there was no response at the door, it was broken open, revealing her decomposed body.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the body was in the final stage of decomposition, suggesting that the actress had died approximately 8 to 10 months earlier.