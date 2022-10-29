Feroze Khan launches his Youtube channel
Feroze Khan has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in the entertainment vicinity but for all the wrong reasons. Now, he has launched his own YouTube channel.
Titled after his initials, 'FK', the Khaani actor's Youtube channel has already garnered more than six thousand subscribers.
On October 28, Khan posted a story on his social media, sharing a photo of his YouTube channel with the caption, "Here's a link for you guys." He has not uploaded anything yet the channel.
This comes after the fact that he has been constantly in the media's spotlight amid his divorce and the abuse allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife, Syed Aliza.
Earlier, Syeda Aliza submitted medical reports and pictures of alleged physical abuse to the court as evidence. However, Khan denied all the allegations, referring to them as 'baseless' and 'untruthful.'
He issued a statement saying, "I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill. These allegations have no basis in truth or reality."
On the work front, Feroze Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.
