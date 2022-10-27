Iqra Aziz pulls out of project involving Feroze Khan

Following the ongoing controversy plaguing Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan's public and private life due to domestic violence allegations, many actors in Lollywood came out to show their support for Aliza.

The latest addition to the list is Iqra Aziz becoming one of the celebrities to condemn domestic violence, and Khan as well. The Suno Chanda actress officially notified netizens of shelving the upcoming project with Feroze Khan.

Refusing to stay silent on the sensitive subject, the Choti Si Zindagi star was vocal about the side she picked. Aziz made it crystal clear that although the duo shared the screen in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, the on-screen couple cannot share the same values. According to media publications, Khan and Aziz's current project, which Aziz has opted out of, is reportedly a Geo production titled Sanwal Yaar Piya, starring Imran Ashraf Awan and Feroze Khan.

Aziz has joined Khan’s co-stars Ushna Shah, Dania Enwar, and others who openly condemned the assault behind closed doors.

Taking to Instagram, Aziz wrote, "To stay silent in the face of injustice is to side with the oppressor."

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actress continued, "In lieu of the situation regarding domestic violence, I have made the difficult but necessary decision to retract my project with Feroze Khan, as a sign of support for victims of domestic abuse. I support Alizeh Sultan for seeking justice, more strength and power to you."

For those unversed, Khan has denied all abuse allegations leveled against him, assuring that he will be taking legal action against all rumors.

On the work front, Aziz was last seen in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Raqeeb Se, Jhooti, and Kasak to name a few.