Imran Khan, PTI leaders offer funeral prayer in absentia for slain Arshad Sharif in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders offered funeral prayer in absentia for slain journalist Arshad Sharif in Punjab’s capital on Thursday.

The funeral prayer was offered at the Chief Minister House in Lahore and it was attended by PTI vice president Asad Umar and other leaders, including Shahbaz Gill, Farrukh Habib, were also present.

چیئرمین عمران خان نے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی قیادت کے ہمراہ شہید ارشد شریف کا غائبانہ نماز جنازہ لاہور میں ادا کیا۔



The main funeral prayers of Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya by the local police in “mistaken identity” case on Sunday night, were offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in the federal capital today on Thursday and he was laid to rest at H-11 graveyard.

A huge number of people attended the funeral ritual in the capital while funeral prayers in absentia were also held in Punjab capital and other cities.

Pakistan has also formed an inquiry committee that will travel to the East African country to investigate the circumstances behind Arshad’s killing.

The two-member committee includes federal investigating agency as well as a member from a civilian intelligence agency, it will submit its finding to the Interior Ministry.

The PTI leadership is present in Lahore from where they will launch a long march against the government on Friday.