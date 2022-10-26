UN urges Kenya for full investigation into killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric has urged the Kenyan authorities to probe the murder of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who had been living and hiding in the African country and was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday.

As Kenyan police claimed that Sharif was killed in a mistaken identity on the outskirts of Kenyan capital, activists and journalists raised questions about the claims of Kenyan authorities.

Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, while speaking to journalists said he saw this tragic report of the death, saying the circumstances need to be probed thoroughly.

Dujarric further stressed the results of the investigation being shared quickly while the family of the slain journalist rejected the explanation and demanded an independent inquiry.

As the international media catches the air of Sharif’s killing, US state department spokesperson Ned Price also called for a full investigation.

The famous TV host worked for one of the leading media houses where he resigned in August, and later departed for UAE after being booked for seditious comments against the incumbent government and institutions.

As the incident sparked widespread condemnation, Pakistani government formed a three-member committee to investigate the mysterious killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot dead by Kenyan police on Sunday.

A notification from the Interior Ministry reveals Director FIA, Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau, and a Lieutenant Colonel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) have been included in the high-level committee.

The members of the committee will travel to Nairobi to assist the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya in the probe and will submit a report to the interior ministry.