US condemns Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing, calls for probe

WASHINGTON – US State Department condemned the killing of noted Pakistani investigative journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and called for an independent investigation into his death.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price during a presser urged Kenyan authorities for a probe into the matter. He refrained from going into specifics, saying “It’s not entirely clear that we know all the circumstances at this point regarding what led to his death, urging for a full investigation.”

Commending the work of the late Pakistani journalist, he said it’s clear that Arshad was dedicated to that fundamental right of freedom of expression, which took him around the world.

The US official also expressed condolences to the slain journalist’s family and his loved ones and the Pakistani journalist community.

When asked how Washington was helping journalists facing threat, Ned Price said Washington believes in the protection of journalists and the right to freedom of expression and mentioned that USAID has a number of programs to work with governments around the world to bolster those rights, to bolster independent media.

Dead body arrival and funeral

The body of noted Pakistani journalist and TV host Arshaf Sharif, who was killed in Kenya, is on way to his homeland via Qatar Airways flight which will land in federal capital at midnight.

The slain journalist was critical of the incumbent government and institutions, and fled Pakistan back in August this year, after alleging harassment as well threats to his life.

Sharif’s widow, who is also a journalist, confirmed that he will be buried in Islamabad’s H-11 graveyard on Thursday.

In the recent update, Foreign Ministry said Arshad’s body was transported at 0125 hours from Nairobi to Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR1342 early Tuesday. The second flight will leave Qatar’s capital at 1935 hours today and arrive in Islamabad at 0105 hours on October 26.

It also mentioned that Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syeda inspected all arrangements at Nairobi Airport for the repatriation of the body.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the postmortem of Arshad Sharif was completed.

Arshad's killing shocks nation

On Monday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a conversation with the Kenyan President to expedite the repatriation process. Sharif also conveyed serious concern over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and emphasized an impartial and transparent investigation into the incident.

He also requested the Kenyan President to complete the regulatory procedures for the repatriation of Arshad Sharif's dead body to Pakistan.

Expressing his deep regret over the incident, the Kenyan President assured that demands of justice will be fulfilled in the case and an investigative report will be released soon.

According to Kenyan media reports, the senior investigative journalist, who left the country earlier this year after resigning from a leading news channel, was shot dead by native cops on Sunday night in a case of 'mistaken identity' along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Kenyan local publication, The Star, quoting law enforcers said Arshad Sharif was killed in last night's shooting, saying the killing turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a Pakistani journalist.

It further added that Sharif was shot in the head as he and his driver allegedly breached a barricade.

Cops reportedly opened fire after receiving information to intercept a vehicle similar to the one, Sharif and his driver was in, amid a carjacking and abduction incident in the Kenyan capital.

Police told the daily publication that Sharif’s driver was directed to stop for identification but he allegedly peddled through the roadblock which led to a brief chase and shooting that left the journalist dead.