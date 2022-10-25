Pakistan PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend business summit
11:15 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend business summit
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD/RIYADH – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit to attend an investment conference in Riyadh.

Riyadh’s Governor Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud welcome PM Shehbaz at the airport.

This is the second visit of the Pakistani PM to the Kingdom since he took the premiership. This time, the main agenda for Sharif’s visit is to attend the ‘Davos in the Desert’, a future investment initiative summit.

PM visited the Arab nation as world leaders, finance moguls, and journalists headed to Riyadh for a Davos-style investment conference, organized by Saudi authorities oil Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision.

During his two-day visit, the premier will also hold consultations with top leadership including the Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the field of economics.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman 'to visit ... 11:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed on Wednesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ...

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also visit Pakistan on an official visit in November, the two Islamic countries enjoyed warm relations grounded in their historical and religious linkages.

