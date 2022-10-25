Pakistan PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend business summit
Share
ISLAMABAD/RIYADH – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit to attend an investment conference in Riyadh.
Riyadh’s Governor Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud welcome PM Shehbaz at the airport.
This is the second visit of the Pakistani PM to the Kingdom since he took the premiership. This time, the main agenda for Sharif’s visit is to attend the ‘Davos in the Desert’, a future investment initiative summit.
Governor Riyadh Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud receives Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 24th October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/CaFVfSTSs5— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) October 24, 2022
PM visited the Arab nation as world leaders, finance moguls, and journalists headed to Riyadh for a Davos-style investment conference, organized by Saudi authorities oil Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision.
During his two-day visit, the premier will also hold consultations with top leadership including the Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the field of economics.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman 'to visit ... 11:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed on Wednesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ...
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also visit Pakistan on an official visit in November, the two Islamic countries enjoyed warm relations grounded in their historical and religious linkages.
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend business summit11:15 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
- Sloganeering against Pakistan Army at Asma Jahangir conference draw ...10:52 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
- US condemns Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing, calls for ...10:22 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
- Arshad Sharif's body to reach Pakistan tonight; funeral to be held on ...09:49 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
-
- Pakistani sitcom 'Nadaaniyaan' all set to make a comeback11:45 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- New singing voice is ready to be a part of Pakistan music industry05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf's new bold photo sets internet on fire06:50 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022