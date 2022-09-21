Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman 'to visit Pakistan in November'
Web Desk
11:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman 'to visit Pakistan in November'
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed on Wednesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would visit Pakistan in November this year.

The interior minister announced it while addressing a ceremony arranged by the Saudi embassy to celebrate the 92nd National Day of Kingdom.

Sanaullah said that whole Pakistani nation was eagerly waiting for his visit, adding that both Muslim countries are like two brothers, who had supported each other in tough times.

Calling the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia exemplary, he said that the visit will further strengthen the bilateral relations.

The interior minister also appreciated Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for his to make bond between the two countries stronger.

He said that the friendship between the two countries had touched new heights since Al-Malik has been appointed as Saudi envoy to Pakistan.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the minister for extending best wishes on the kingdom’s National Day, saying both nations have warm relationship.

Saudi King, Crown Prince send felicitation ... 04:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Top Saudi leaders have congratulated President Dr Arif Alvi on Pakistan’s Independence Day. In ...

More From This Category
‘Pakistan needs help,’ says Biden while ...
10:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz hails US efforts to tackle climate ...
08:43 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
FAO develops Pakistan's first-ever ...
06:30 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
IHC dismisses Narowal Sports City corruption case ...
05:54 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan to be indicted in contempt case ...
05:20 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
First flight from Russia with flood relief goods ...
02:30 PM | 21 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizey confirms separation from Feroze Khan, accusing him of physical violence and ...
10:50 PM | 21 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr