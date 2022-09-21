Faiza Khan thanks Mufti Menk for his donations to flood victims

Lollywood's gorgeous actress Faiza Khan stands among the people who have publicly thanked national and international personalities for their donations and charity to the flood victims in Pakistani provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.

Khan recently took to the Instagram story section and shared sweet words of praise for Mufti Menk, a world renowned Zimbabwean Islamic scholar. Khan's gesture quickly went viral on all social media platforms, gaining netizens' admiration for her marvelous act.

The Meherposh star's praise came to the light when news of Mufti Menk landing in Pakistan to help victims of the devastating floods circulated. Menk arrived in Sindh, the area most impacted by floods, and started working there to aid those in need.

Khan wrote, "So grateful to see people like you in our country in helping hand for flood affectees." 

Earlier, Menk took to Instagram to share his journey in donating to the flood victims. He wrote, "By the Grace of Allah, with your help we were able to provide fresh water, hot meals, tents and food hampers to some of the families who lost everything in the recent floods. 30 million people affected. They need help. Let's give them a million tents. InshaAllah."

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Azmaish, Dil e Momin, Amanat, and Meherposh

