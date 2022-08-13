Saudi King, Crown Prince send felicitation messages to Pakistan president on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Top Saudi leaders have congratulated President Dr Arif Alvi on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In a message, Kingdom’s octogenarian monarch Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated President on the country’s Diamond Jubilee Independence Day, the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan said.

Saudi King also wished the Pakistani President good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, also sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In his message, the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

The Pakistani nation is set to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow, August 14 with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of our forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Roads and avenues in the federal capital and other major cities will be decorated with flags, banners, and buntings to present a festive look.

Educational institutions will also hold different activities including competitions, functions, and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle behind the creation of Pakistan.