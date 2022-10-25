Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets on Diwali

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Rangers and the Indian border security force have exchanged sweets on the occasion of Diwali – one of the major religious festivals in India.

Security personnel of arch-rival nations exchanged sweets and Diwali wishes on the international border in the Jammu region, Samba, Kathua, RS Pura, and Akhnoor border.

Forces of the two sides believed that such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border.

BSF and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings on the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and Barmer in Rajasthan, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/kq8BXbKoeH — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) October 25, 2022

Earlier, two sides stopped the exchange after the Modi-led administration abrogated Article 370 in Indian-occupied Kashmir in 2019 however it was started again in 2021 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in July.

The confidence-building measure is an attempt to establish peace amid soaring political tensions during annual festivals like Eid, and Diwali Republic Day, Independence Day.

Meanwhile, neighboring India is celebrating the festival of lights with home decoration, shopping, fireworks, prayers, gifts, and family get-togethers as the annual observance is said to be one of the most important festivals in the South Asian nation.