'Happy Diwali': PM Shehbaz, other politicians greet Hindu citizens on festival of lights

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has wished a happy Diwali to Hindus as the annual day celebrations started.

Hindu communities, across the world, celebrate festivals with colourful lanterns and glowing lamps between mid-October and mid-November. The Hindu religious festival is believed to protect against evil spirits and bring prosperity for the community.

In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote “Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali, the festival of lights.”

Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali 🪔, the festival of lights.



May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

The premier expressed hope that Diwali become a source of peace and happiness for all. “May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world,” the caption further reads.

Congratulating the Hindu community on Diwali, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the festival of lights is a symbol of victory of good over evil.

دیوالی کا تہوار معاشرے میں برائی پر اچھائی کی فتح کی علامت ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری



جھوٹ وقتی طور کتنا ہی طاقتور کیوں نہ ہو، سچ کے ہاتھوں شکست اس کا مقدر ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری



1973ع کا آئین ملک کے ہر شہری کو یکساں حقوق اور مذہبی آزادی کی ضمانت دیتا ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 24, 2022

Diwali celebration started off with morning prayers, especially for peace and progress. The festival is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of the Hindu god, the event also marks the start of the new year of the Hindu calendar.

Special prayers were held in different temples while sweets were also distributed among the people during the observance of religious festivity.

All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives, and exchange sweets and gifts.