Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead by Kenyan police in case of ‘mistaken identity’: report

ISLAMABAD/NAIROBI – Kenyan police have said that Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in a case of 'mistaken identity' along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Kenyan local publication, The Star, quoting law enforcers said Arshad Sharif was killed in last night's shooting, saying the killing turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a Pakistani journalist.

It further added that Sharif, who specialized in investigative journalism, was shot in the head as he and his driver allegedly breached a barricade.

Cops reportedly opened fire after receiving information to intercept a vehicle similar to the one, Sharif and his driver was in, amid a carjacking and abduction incident in the Kenyan capital.

Police told the daily publication that Sharif’s driver was directed to stop for identification but he allegedly peddled through the roadblock which led to a brief chase and shooting that left the journalist dead.

The deceased’s driver was rushed to a medical facility. Meanwhile, the cops refrained from delving into further details, saying more information will be released later.

Amid the outrage, Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority will investigate the case and a comprehensive statement will be shared after the probe.

Earlier, the wife of a 49-year-old took to Twitter and confirmed the tragic news, acknowledging that her husband was killed in Kenya.

The Pakistani TV host had gone to UAE after resigning from a leading news channel. Before going to Africa, he was spotted in the British capital a few days back.

As condolences pour in, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, and others expressed sorrow over the death of the journalist and confirmed that the government is in contact with Kenyan authorities.

Bilawal also condoled Arshad's sudden death and called it an unbelievable incident, saying murder is extremely shocking and an irreparable loss to the journalist community of Pakistan.

IHC directs Interior, Foreign Ministry to contact ... 11:05 AM | 24 Oct, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ...

Earlier in the day, a petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asking the court to form a panel to ascertain facts related to Sharif's death.