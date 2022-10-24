IHC directs Interior, Foreign Ministry to contact Arshad Sharif’s family

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach the family of senior journalist and TV host Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya’s capital.

The court issued directives as a plea was filed, urging senior court of the Islamabad Capital Territory to form a commission to probe the circumstances under which the Pakistani journalist left his home country.

A petition filed by Barrister Shoaib Razzaq maintained that security agencies should be directed to liaise with agencies of East African country for detailed investigation.

The petitioner also urged to ensure the transportation of Arshad’s body to Pakistan.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah takes up the petition and issued notices to ministries to meet with the deceased’s family at the earliest and submit a report in court by tomorrow.

IHc CJ further directed the relevant authorities to take the necessary steps required to ship Sharif’s body to Pakistan.

Dark week for journalism as senior TV host shot dead

The journalist community in Pakistan is in great grief following the death of famous TV show host Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Arshad’s wife Javeria Siddique, who is also a journalist, shared a tweet, confirming his husband’s death in Nairobi city after reportedly being shot. “I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad today, as per police he was shot in Kenya."

The grief-stricken wife also urged for privacy in the hard times and requested social media users and media houses not to share their personal pictures. He leaves behind a wife and five children. The deceased leaves behind a wife and five children.

Lately, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan’s High Commission in an East African country has approached authorities to get information.

As the news shocked Pakistanis, law enforcers in Kenya have opened an investigation into the gun attack that killed Sharif, reports said.

The former reporter and TV anchor of ARY TV, who had moved to the African nation after finding it hostile in Pakistan after the ouster of Imran Khan from the government, was reportedly shot dead there. Earlier, TV host Mehar Bokhari, whose husband Kashif Abbasi worked for the same TV channel along with other journalists, confirmed their former colleague “is no more”.

The defiant journalist was booked along with some of his former colleagues in wake of controversial remarks about institutions.

His former colleagues stayed in Pakistan but Arshad left the country. Later, his channel cleared the air on the issue and confirmed that Arshad left the media house, he worked for years.