Pakistan Army spokesperson condoles Arshad Sharif's death

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's military spokesperson on Monday expressed condolences over the sudden death of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya's capital.

In a brief statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said armed forces expressed deeply saddened by the sudden demise of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

DG ISPR also prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Journalist fraternity, politicians, and activists around the country have expressed their condolences as senior journalist and prime-time TV host Arshad Sharif died at the age of 49.

Arshad's sudden death triggered an outpouring of praise from his former colleagues and some political leaders for being the man with many feathers in his cap.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Alvi, PTI Chief Imran Khan, political leaders, and others also took to social media to pay tribute to the deceased.

Arshad Sharif, who left Pakistan earlier this year, died after being shot in Nairobi. His wife Javeria Siddique, who is also a journalist, shared a tweet, confirming his husband’s death in Nairobi city after reportedly being shot.

Earlier in the day, MOFA spokesperson said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from local authorities.

As the probe is underway, several journalists and activists appealed to the International Federation of Journalists to protect media persons and requested to form a ‘fact-finding mission’ to investigate the killing of the TV host.