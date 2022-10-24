‘Lost a gem’: Condolences pour in as Pakistani journalist Arshaf Sharif dies after being shot in Nairobi

Journalist fraternity, politicians, and activists around the country have expressed their condolences as senior journalist and prime-time TV host Arshad Sharif died at the age of 49.

His demise triggered an outpouring of praise from his former colleagues and some political leaders for being the man with many feathers in his cap.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Alvi, PTI Chief Imran Khan, political leaders, and others took to social media to pay tribute to the deceased.

I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif's tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan.

May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وانا الیہ راجعون — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2022

My brother,my friend my colleague arshad shareef was shot dead in Kenya..I still can’t believe it. It’s beyond heart breaking.this is just wrong.. this is painful.. I love u brother — Kashif Abbasi (@Kashifabbasiary) October 23, 2022

I appeal to International Federation of Journalists @IFJasiaapacific and @CpjAsia to constitute Fact Finding Mission to probe the killing of senior anchor person and investigative journalist #ArshadShareef This case unlike many journalist's murder should not go unnoticed. — Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) October 24, 2022

Stunning, horrific news about Arshad Sharif, a top Pakistani journalist, killed while in Kenya. — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) October 23, 2022

Unbelievable! Never expected things to reach this level! Sitting at Arshad's home, May Allah bless his soul and destroy families of these criminals! It was a sniper shot in head; who is forcing media to report this as "accident"?. It was murder, targeted killing by an Assasin! https://t.co/QxzPUoLTnt — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) October 23, 2022

My brother my friend a great patriot and a courageous journalist arshad sharif is assassinated in Kenya..i am speechless …no words to express grief and sorrow — Sami Abraham (@samiabrahim) October 24, 2022

No words right now. Arshad Sharif the truth cost you your life. pic.twitter.com/XiIqiiqRjk — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 23, 2022

Arshad Sharif, not just a colleague, a brother, is no more. From Islamabad to Moscow, from Dunya News to ARY, I’ve not known a finer gentleman.

Shot dead. Too young. Too brutally.



Still can not wrap my head around it — Meher Bokhari (@meherbokhari) October 23, 2022

Arshad Sharif, who left Pakistan earlier this year, died after being shot in Nairobi. His wife Javeria Siddique, who is also a journalist, shared a tweet, confirming his husband’s death in Nairobi city after reportedly being shot.

Born in the port city of Karachi, Arshad started his journalistic career around 3 decades back before the completion of his studies.

Sharif got his master from QUA and a second master's from the UK with distinction as a Chevening scholar and has worked with top international organizations.

The 49-year-old award-winning journalist was recently featured in the trailer for a documentary titled “Behind Closed Doors”.