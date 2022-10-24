‘Lost a gem’: Condolences pour in as Pakistani journalist Arshaf Sharif dies after being shot in Nairobi
09:29 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
‘Lost a gem’: Condolences pour in as Pakistani journalist Arshaf Sharif dies after being shot in Nairobi
Source: @arsched/Instagram
Journalist fraternity, politicians, and activists around the country have expressed their condolences as senior journalist and prime-time TV host Arshad Sharif died at the age of 49.

His demise triggered an outpouring of praise from his former colleagues and some political leaders for being the man with many feathers in his cap.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Alvi, PTI Chief Imran Khan, political leaders, and others took to social media to pay tribute to the deceased.

Arshad Sharif, who left Pakistan earlier this year, died after being shot in Nairobi. His wife Javeria Siddique, who is also a journalist, shared a tweet, confirming his husband’s death in Nairobi city after reportedly being shot.

Born in the port city of Karachi, Arshad started his journalistic career around 3 decades back before the completion of his studies.

Sharif got his master from QUA and a second master's from the UK with distinction as a Chevening scholar and has worked with top international organizations.

The 49-year-old award-winning journalist was recently featured in the trailer for a documentary titled “Behind Closed Doors”.

