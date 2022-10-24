Imran Khan not barred from contesting future elections after ECP ruling, clarifies IHC

RAWALPINDI – The Islamabad High Court has dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s plea to void the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling of his disqualification, however clarified that the ruling does not restrict the PTI chief from taking part in future polls.

IHC top judge Justice Athar Minallah heard the case today. Imran Khan’s counsel, Barrister Ali Zafar appeared on behalf of the PTI chief. He filed a writ petition, requesting court to nullify ECP order.

The court however rejected the plea, though maintained that Imran Khan won’t face any problems to contest in the upcoming NA-45 by-election scheduled to be held this month.

IHC CJ remarked Imran Khan is not disqualified for the upcoming election, observing that there is no hurry in this case.

The court would hear the petition again once the objections were removed as it directed for a copy of the judgement.

Earlier, Imran prayed before court to declare that the Election Commission of Pakistan could not have exercised the jurisdiction to decide any questions of corrupt practice or disqualification under Section 137 read with Section 232 of the Election Act, 2017.

The ousted premier maintained that ECP’s order is arbitrary, capricious, whimsical, based on no evidence, contrary to record, and ultra vires the jurisdiction.

Last week, ECP disqualified Imran Khan from holding public office while the PTI chief described his disqualification as politically motivated.

ECP bans him from holding public office as cricketer turned politician was found guilty of hiding details of presents from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale, including luxury watches, a ring, and other gifts.

The electoral watchdog maintained that the PTI chief made false statements and incorrect declarations before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21.

The ruling reads “As result of the disqualification, he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly”.

Last month, the defiant politician admitted having sold at least four gifts, saying they had been included in his income tax returns.

As per the rules, all public office holders must declare all gifts, as they are allowed to keep those below a certain value. Officials are also allowed to buy them paying around half of its original value.