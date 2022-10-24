Arshad Sharif paid price for ‘exposing the powerful’: Imran Khan
Arshad Sharif paid price for ‘exposing the powerful’: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan condemned the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, saying he paid the ‘ultimate price for speaking the truth and exposing the powerful’.

Condemnation poured in as Arshad Sharif, a known critic of the incumbent government and institutions, had left South Asian country earlier this year after being booked in the sedition cases.

Hours after his death, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman took to Twitter where he shared a series of tweets. The defiant politician, who is also facing terror charges, said that he was shocked at the ‘brutal murder’ of the slain journalist.

One of his tweets says Arshad has to leave the country and be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful.

Khan also demanded a proper judicial investigation, adding we have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise and expose wrongdoings.

Continuing further, PTI chief also offered a prayer for slain journalist Sharif and condoled with his family.

Pakistanis expressed shock as seasoned journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya.

MoFA Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar earlier confirmed that Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Kenyan media reported that the local cops opened fire at the journalist's car in case of 'mistaken identity'. 

