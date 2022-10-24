Pakistani PM embarks on official visit to Saudi Arabia today to attend 'Davos in the desert'

World leaders headed to KSA to attend Future Investment Initiative, nicknamed Davos in the Desert

Web Desk
02:33 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on his official visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

Reports of state broadcaster said the premier, during his stay in Kingdom, will hold consultations with the top Saudi officials including Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.

PM is visiting the Arab country at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

Prime Minister is visiting brother Islamic country ahead of Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Pakistan next month. 

Meanwhile, leaders across the world are headed to the Saudi Arabia for the three-day gathering. Notably, Pakistan's strategic partner US will be absent, amid recent row with Kingdom.

Kingdom arranged the crucial summit under the initiative of de facto ruler to expand the country's role beyond oil in the global economy.

