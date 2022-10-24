Pakistani PM embarks on official visit to Saudi Arabia today to attend 'Davos in the desert'

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on his official visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

Reports of state broadcaster said the premier, during his stay in Kingdom, will hold consultations with the top Saudi officials including Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.

PM is visiting the Arab country at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

I am leaving for Saudi Arabia today on the invitation of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit. The present state of the global economy needs new thinking & bold vision to overcome the irritants & forge new paths. /1 #FII6 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

Prime Minister is visiting brother Islamic country ahead of Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Pakistan next month.

Meanwhile, leaders across the world are headed to the Saudi Arabia for the three-day gathering. Notably, Pakistan's strategic partner US will be absent, amid recent row with Kingdom.

Kingdom arranged the crucial summit under the initiative of de facto ruler to expand the country's role beyond oil in the global economy.