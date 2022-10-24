Umar Akmal hospitalised as his health deteriorates

LAHORE – Former Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, who played for the national cricket team between 2009 and 2019, has been admitted to a hospital.

The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital last night after his health deteriorated. In a picture shared from his official account, the right-handed batter can be seen lying in the hospital bed. He also requested fans to pray for his early recovery.

The picture has garnered more than 25,000 likes only on Twitter as social media users and Akmal’s fans wished him for early recovery.

Pray for me 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9lRkiW2qmP — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) October 23, 2022

Umar is the youngest of three brothers who played for Team Green in International cricket. His elder brothers, Kamran and Adnan, have also represented Pakistan as wicket-keeper batters.

Umar Akmal’s hilarious Tiktok video sparks ... 02:30 PM | 24 Sep, 2021 Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has remained controversial for a very long time but his latest endeavour seems to leave ...

Akmal played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals, and 84 Twenty20s in his career. He faced a ban from PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches. The 30-year-old was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.