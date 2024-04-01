Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

PCB stops Shaheen Shah Afridi from posting tweet

Web Desk
11:51 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday stopped former skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi from posting tweets. 

The development came after the Pakistani fast bowler disowned a statement attributed to him by the PCB. 

Sources say that Shaheen Afridi had written a comprehensive tweet, explaining his position on the statement attributed to him by the PCB, but he was stopped from sharing that tweet. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:51 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

PCB stops Shaheen Shah Afridi from posting tweet

12:12 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Afridi not happy over PCB's 'falsely attributed' statement on ...

11:08 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Pakistani woman all-rounder Aliya Riaz gets engaged to Waqar Younis ...

07:02 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam's father advises him how he should be dealing with Imad, ...

11:30 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

PCB advertises positions of 2 coaches for national cricket team

09:55 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets: Where to buy?

Advertisement

Latest

11:51 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

PCB stops Shaheen Shah Afridi from posting tweet

Gold & Silver

01:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan moves to six-month high after single day gain of Rs2800

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 1 April 2024 Forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: