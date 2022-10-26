Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
Popular host and actress Mathira has lashed out at the critics of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Giving a sharp reply to those who mocked the conversation style of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mathira slammed the haters.

In her latest interview, the controversial host discussed various topics including political issues. She said that those who make fun of Bilawal by associating him with women should be ashamed as a nation.

Furthermore, she said that apart from the one making fun of someone, others are equal culprits is promoting it and highlighting it. She said that it is different to make fun of each other in a humorous way, but it is very inappropriate to attack someone's personality based on his appearance or language.

FM Bilawal Bhutto is no stranger to below-the-belt remarks and insinuating conversation. Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has come under criticism for gain making derogatory remarks against the PPP chairman.

