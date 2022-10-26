Here is why Aagha Ali is scared of visiting Lahore
Lahore has long anointed itself as the food capital of Pakistan. Punjabi culture is all about food and Lahoris in particular tend to go overboard with their obsession with food and feeding their guests.
Pakistan heartthrob Aagha Ali seems to completely agree as he hilariously reveals the reason why he is afraid of visiting Lahore.
In his latest trip to Lahore aka The Heart of Pakistan, the Mere Bewafa actor stated that from dessert to pathoray, Lahore is the answer to all your food aspirations. In his hilarious video, he proved that Lahoris are not only foodies, but they're obsessed with feeding others as well.
View this post on Instagram
