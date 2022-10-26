Here is why Aagha Ali is scared of visiting Lahore

Web Desk
03:15 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Here is why Aagha Ali is scared of visiting Lahore
Source: Aagha Ali (Instagram)
Share

Lahore has long anointed itself as the food capital of Pakistan. Punjabi culture is all about food and Lahoris in particular tend to go overboard with their obsession with food and feeding their guests.

Pakistan heartthrob Aagha Ali seems to completely agree as he hilariously reveals the reason why he is afraid of visiting Lahore.

In his latest trip to Lahore aka The Heart of Pakistan, the Mere Bewafa actor stated that from dessert to pathoray, Lahore is the answer to all your food aspirations. In his hilarious video, he proved  that Lahoris are not only foodies, but they're obsessed with feeding others as well. 

Aagha Ali has cutest answer for all fans asking ... 08:50 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

Celebrity sweethearts Hina Altaf and her husband Aagha Ali have a huge fan following. The duo makes a charming couple ...

More From This Category
Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
02:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly encourages women to walk out of ...
04:24 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Meesha Shafi, Hasan Minhaj and Alicia Silverstone ...
02:13 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Neha Rajpoot-Shahbaz Taseer’s romantic vacation ...
01:05 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning toilets, doing ...
10:35 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed look stunning in black
09:25 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
02:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr