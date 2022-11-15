PM Shehbaz Sharif forms committee to review ban on 'Joyland'
02:55 PM | 15 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif forms committee to review ban on 'Joyland'
Following the ban on internationally acclaimed Pakistani film ‘Joyland’ and the outcry all over the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a special committee to evaluate complaints filed against the film which was banned almost a week before its release in Pakistan.

Prime Minister's Office also issued a notice in this regard. The committee will comprise Minister of Political Affairs, Economic Affairs and Law & Justice Chairperson, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Minister for Communications, Minister for Board and Investment, Minister for Information and Technology, Adviser to Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman PTA and Chairman PEMRA will reportedly review the decision.

Head of Pakistani Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms –Salman Sufi – publicly requested Information and Broadcasting Minister – Marriyum Aurangzeb – to review the ban, and urged that movies highlighting issues faced by marginalised communities shouldn't be banned. 

Sufi also thanked the PM and minister for forming a high level committee to review ban on ‘Joyland’.

Sufi opined, “I personally do not think that movies that focus on problems experienced by socially excluded groups should be banned. Trusting people to watch and form their own opinions is important."

Notable names in the industry including actors Sarwat Gillani, Osman Khalid Butt, Adnan Malik, Sanam Saeed, author Fatima Bhutto, Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousufzai, and Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario have expressed their support for the film.

Joyland was originally slated for release on November 18, 2022. The film took awards at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film revolves around the struggles of transgender community, and was selected for Pakistan’s first official entry for the Oscars. 

