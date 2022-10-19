Aagha Ali has cutest answer for all fans asking about Hina Altaf

Celebrity sweethearts Hina Altaf and her husband Aagha Ali have a huge fan following. The duo makes a charming couple that is adored by the drama buffs and masses alike even though they keep their personal life private.

After noticing the Gumrah actor's absence on Ali's Instagram feed, fans were curious to know why the lovebirds are not actually posing together.

Responding to the curious admirer, Aagha Ali has the cutest answer for all the fans asking about Hina Altaf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial)