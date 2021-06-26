Alizeh Shah shares an adorable throwback picture
03:56 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
Alizeh Shah shares an adorable throwback picture
Every now and then, stars stumble on their adorable childhood pictures and make sure to share the golden memories with their fans following.

This time around, Alizeh Shah leaves the fans gushing over her cute picture. Blessed with a beautiful face and acting chops, Shah has often enchanted her admirers by posting glamorous pictures on her social media handle.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared a blast for the past as she posted a charming throwback picture and captioned it, "8 years back". 

The super cute photograph featured a younger self of Alizeh where she can be spotted in an adorable avatar as she gives a toothy smile.

Despite her acting ventures, it's her fashion choices that have been creating noise on the internet.

Needless to say, the moral police is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style. 

