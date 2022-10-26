Meesha Shafi, Hasan Minhaj and Alicia Silverstone to star in film 'Mustache'
02:13 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Meesha Shafi, Hasan Minhaj and Alicia Silverstone to star in film 'Mustache'
Pakistani singer-actress Meesha Shafi, comedian Hasan Minhaj and American actor Alicia Silverstone will be seen sharing the screen in a coming-of-age feature film called Mustache. 

The upcoming film Mustache is award-winning shorts director Imran J Khan’s first feature film and is said to be largely autobiographical.

According to Deadline, it is about an eccentric 13-year-old boy, Ilyas (played by Atharva Verma), who sets off to navigate the social hierarchy of his new California public school with a moustache his parents will not allow him to shave off.

The film also stars Rizwan Manji who will play Ilyas’ father Hameed, with Shafi playing the mother and Ayana Manji portraying his school friend, Yasmeen. Details of Silverstone and Minhaj’s characters are under wraps. 

On the work front, Shafi has been lauded for her performance with films like To Strike, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mira Nair’s thriller The Reluctant Fundamentalist. 

