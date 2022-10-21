'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for cricket anthem

There is a great news for music and cricket buffs - Pakistani music sensations Meesha Shafi, Asim Azhar and Eva B have united for the new song.

Co-written by Shafi, Eva B and Abdullah Siddiqui, Khel Dil Mein Hai is all about conquering the world with your game. The upbeat motivational game anthem features dramatic snippets of kids playing various sports on the streets and grooving to the song.

The song is an audio or visual treat that is alluring and captivates the eye. With all the glitz and glamour of street-style wardrobe, the overall energy of the song is uplifting and the singer bring their A-game to an upbeat chaotic anthem vibe.

Khel Dil Mein Hai also witnesses a powerful rap by our favourite Hijabi singer, clad in a jet-black all-leather fit for the song. Here is how Twitter is reacting to the anthem:

Khel Dil Mein Hai ????????⚡️❤️‍???? i honestly love this anthem. and i hope whatever happens in the world cup, our boys play with all their heart & leave everything on the field. We want nothing else! Let’s go PAKISTAN ????????????@itsmeeshashafi x @AsimAzharr x #EvaB x #AbdullahSiddiqui @jazzpk pic.twitter.com/aT61TDIaKG — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 20, 2022

Boom, bam, beat!???? The biggest anthem of the season is here!???? Bring it on and dikha do ke khel hum sab ke dil mein hai. So are you ready? It’s time! #KhelDilMeinHai #T20WorldCup2022@jazzpk #dunyakobataado #jazzsuper4g pic.twitter.com/0lIXWAH3NZ — memoriesbysaeed ???????? (@msaeedherl) October 20, 2022