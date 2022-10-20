Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha Shafi's passport

The controversy around Lollywood singers Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi has been making headlines once again.

According to media reports, Zafar's claim for damages was heard in front of an additional sessions judge, in which the Dasht e Tanhai singer filed an application for exemption from attendance due to joint pain and requested to adjourn the hearing for cross-examination.

On the other hand, the Channo crooner filed an application to take the passport of Sunn Ve Balori singer into judicial custody and submit the summons for attendance.

It was argued in the petition that Shafi is deliberately trying to avoid court proceedings, Meesha Shafi had previously gone out without completing the cross-examination, she is still in Pakistan to attend the premiere of a film in which her brother has worked.

Zafar's lawyer expressed fear of returning from the country without completing the cross-examination of Shafi and requested to take custody of the passport.

For the unversed, on 19 April 2018, Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment on Twitter. Zafar denied the allegations and said that he would take the matter to court.

On June 23, 2018, Zafar filed a 1 billion rupees defamation case against Shafi for slander under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, claiming that Shafi had caused "tremendous injury" to his "reputation, goodwill, livelihood" through "false, slanderous and defamatory" allegations.

